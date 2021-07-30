A local man sentenced to three years in prison after his probation was revoked in June has been granted shock probation after serving two months.
Franklin Dee Foley, 48, of Eubank, was released from the Pulaski County Detention Center after an order granting shock probation was filed July 8 in Pulaski Circuit Court.
Shock probation is a legal policy by which a judge orders a convicted offender to prison for a short time -- usually 30-120 days -- and then suspends the remainder of the sentence in favor of probation in hopes that the initial prison experience will provide an effective deterrent from recidivism, or repeat offenses.
Foley had been arrested on May 8 on the charge of aggravated Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol (.08), which was later filed as a probation violation.
Just two days before in Pulaski Circuit Court, Foley was sentenced to three years of supervised probation for first-degree Wanton Endangerment and Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol (.08) (1st offense).
Foley had been sentenced through the Rocket Docket in connection to a March 18 collision that occurred on Nelson Valley Road.
In his citation, Pulaski County Deputy Sheriff Logan Starnes reported that Foley smelled of alcohol and an open beer can was sitting in the cup holder of Foley's truck. Foley ultimately consented to having his blood drawn.
An order revoking Foley's probation was filed June 7. Online records from the Kentucky Department of Corrections indicate that Foley would have become eligible for parole this September 24 even if shock probation had not been granted.
A condition of the probation is the completion of the drug court program. Foley is now under the supervision of the DOC Division of Probation and Parole through July 14, 2024.
