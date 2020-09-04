The Pulaski County Grand Jury has returned a multi-count indictment against the case of a man accused of shooting at law enforcement last May during a day-long standoff at his Eubank home.
Charles John Wilson, 51, of Smith Ridge Spur Road, was indicted earlier this week on charges of Attempted Murder, Attempted Murder of a Police Officer, 16 counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
The charges stem from a joint operation by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police which occurred on May 18. The incident began just before 9 a.m. that morning when PCSO responded to Puncheon Creek Road to investigate the shooting of a 68-year-old man.
KSP told the Commonwealth Journal that preliminary investigation revealed that the initial victim had brought a dog to Wilson's house, trying to determine if it was Wilson's and had gotten lost. In response, Wilson shot through the door, hitting the other man in the face.
According to PCSO, the victim was taken to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, according to the sheriff's office, and later transferred to the University of Kentucky Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
PCSO arrived at Wilson's mobile home just after 9:30 a.m. that morning and established a perimeter around it. Deputies immediately attempted to contact the suspect with the loudspeaker on their vehicles, but the suspect responded by firing several shots with what appeared to be a small-caliber gun.
According to Trp. Pennington, PCSO requested assistance from KSP shortly before 10:45 a.m. with Post 11 dispatching its Special Response Team to the scene.
All efforts to get the suspect to surrender -- including deputies allowing Wilson's family members to try to talk him using loudspeakers -- failed to get a response from him over the course of the 8.5-hour stand off. According to PCSO, he continued to fire at random intervals at members of the Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police -- at one point shattering the passenger side window of PCSO Sergeant Cary York's vehicle with York standing nearby. He was not injured.
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office also used tear gas as a less-lethal means to try to get Wilson to come out but reported the gas seemed not to affect him.
At 3:46 p.m., Sheriff Speck turned over the scene to KSP's Special Response Team so that an armored vehicle could be used to safely approach the mobile home. During their attempts to get a peaceful surrender, Wilson again brandished a firearm and was then shot by the Special Response Team and removed from the trailer.
Somerset-Pulaski County EMS, which had had an ambulance stationed nearby since the standoff began, transported Wilson first to LCRH then on to the UK with life-threatening injuries.
Wilson remained hospitalized for just over a month and was arrested June 23 upon his release from UK. He initially pleaded not guilty to all charges in Pulaski District Court.
Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck announced that Wilson was served the indictment Wednesday by Deputy Brett Thomas at the Pulaski County Detention Center, where Wilson remains lodged in lieu of a $500,000 cash/property bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Pulaski Circuit Court on September 24.
The sheriff's office reminds readers that an indictment is an accusation only. A defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which government must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
