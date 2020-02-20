Eubank man indicted in December high-speed chase

A Eubank man is facing multiple felony charges in connection to a high-speed chase last December from Burnside to Shopville.
The Pulaski County Grand Jury indicted Matthew R. Davis, 27, earlier this month on charges of first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle), Kidnapping of an Adult, first-degree Wanton Endangerment (Police Officer), first-degree Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument and first-degree Persistent Felony Offender.
The charges stem from a December 5 incident that began with an attempted traffic stop in Burnside. Burnside Police reported at the time that Officer Stephen Alley observed a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt traveling northbound on US 27 just after 11 a.m. that day and attempted a traffic stop at Cumberland Manor.
During the stop, Alley was informed by Pulaski County 911 Dispatch that Davis had a suspended operator's license and an active felony warrant in Indiana. When informed he was being placed under arrest and asked to exit the car, police say that Davis instead fled with a female passenger still inside.
According to the BPD statement, "Officer Alley stated that as Mr. Davis fled the traffic stop, he could hear the female screaming for help, and trying to exit the vehicle."
Officer Alley activated the emergency equipment on his vehicle and a pursuit began covering areas of Ky. 1247, Ky. 192, Grundy Road, Shopville Road near Shopville Elementary and East Ky. 80, before Davis' vehicle was finally stopped on Sears Cemetery Road.
Units from the Somerset Police Department, Pulaski County Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police assisted in the pursuit.
The female passenger was not reported as being injured, and was not charged.
Davis was taken into custody and transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center, where he has been lodged since December 5. When his indictment was returned on February 5, a cash/property bond was set at $150,000.
Davis is scheduled to be arraigned in Pulaski Circuit Court this Thursday before Judge Jeffrey Burdette. Pretrial conferences are also scheduled for that day regarding two pending indictments from last year.
