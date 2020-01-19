Eubank man pleads guilty to auto theft

A Eubank man is expected to serve a year in prison after pleading guilty Friday to an August vehicle theft.
James Paul Bedwell, 32, of Jane Drive, appeared before Special Judge Roderick Messer in Pulaski Circuit Court -- pleading guilty to Theft By Unlawful Taking or Disposition ($500 or more but under $10,000).
The charge resulted from an August 26 investigation by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office regarding, in part, a 1992 GMC pickup truck recovered from a creek near Gilliland Lane. It had been reported stolen the previous day from Ky. 39, with Dep. Branson Patterson responding. When found, the truck's wooden rails had been removed and tires spray painted along with the hood and rear fender.
In exchange for his guilty plea, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Jeremy Bartley is recommending one year to serve. Defense attorney Ezra Dike requested waiving the usual PSI (pre-sentence investigation) report for his client, who has been lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center since last summer.
However, Judge Messer, who was filling in until Governor Andy Beshear can appoint someone to replace former Circuit Judge David Tapp, wanted to review the PSI and scheduled Bedwell's final sentencing for February 21.
