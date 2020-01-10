A Eubank man accused of outfitting a plot of marijuana with explosives has pleaded not guilty.
William Wayne Gilliland, 35, of Gary Powell Road, appeared before Pulaski Circuit Special Judge Dan Venters last Friday for a continued first appearance on charges of Cultivate in Marijuana (less than 5 plants, 1st offense), first-degree Wanton Endangerment of a Police Officer, and Possession of a Destructive Device or Booby Trap.
Gilliland and a co-defendant -- Emmanuel Joseph, 34, of County Line Road, Eubank -- were indicted by the local grand jury last October in connection to an investigation that began on August 27. According to Sergeant Dustin Hon, with Kentucky State Police's Cannabis Suppression unit, the plants were initially spotted from the air by the Marijuana Strike Force. The helicopter landed in order for officers to cut the plants down. As two troopers and a National Guard approached the plot, an explosive primed by a shotgun shell to go off by a tripwire detonated near one of the officers. No one was injured.
No arrests were initially made as no one appeared to be home, Sgt. Hon added. As the investigation continued, KSP's bomb squad located another device on the property. Acting on a tip, law enforcement arrested Gilliland on October 7 after going to a camper-trailer located at the end of Singleton School Road in Eubank.
KSP Detective Brandon Curlis, the lead investigator, was able to retrieve another from one of the suspects once they had been located.
Joseph was served with his indictment on November 3, pleading not guilty during his arraignment on December 20. He is scheduled to appear for a pretrial conference on January 29. He remains lodged in Pulaski County Detention Center in lieu of a $25,000 bond.
Gilliland was released last Friday on a partially-secured $10,000 bond. His pretrial conference is scheduled for February 21.
