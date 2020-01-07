Eubank man pleads not guilty to heroin possession

A man charged with drug possession was arraigned Friday in Pulaski Circuit Court.
Timothy C. Sizemore, 40, of Eubank, pleaded not guilty to first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Heroin, 1st offense); Tampering with Physical Evidence; and aggravated Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs (1st offense).
The local grand jury returned the indictment against Sizemore last June in connection to a December 2018 traffic stop conducted by Burnside Police Officer Eric Thomas on Boat Dock Road.
Ofc. Thomas reported in his arrest citation that Sizemore had been driving his 2005 Dodge Avenger without "due regard to other motorists on the roadway." Once stopped, the officer observed that the driver "had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and was unsteady on his feet." Sizemore reportedly admitted to taking "speed" before the traffic stop.
Sizemore reportedly gave consent to search the vehicle, where officers found a black bag containing a plastic baggy containing a white crystal-like residue as well as another plastic baggie containing gray powdery residue. According to the citation, once they arrived at the Pulaski County Detention Center, a candy wrapper with a baggie containing suspected heroin was found where Sizemore had been seated in Ofc. Thomas' cruiser -- of which he denied any knowledge.
Sizemore was served with the indictment on November 2 when four Pulaski County constables executed a search warrant at his residence on Ky. 1247. Located in the home, according to District 5 Constable Mike Wallace, were around 50 grams of crystal meth, suspected heroin, numerous pills, digital scales, marijuana and $885 in cash. Sizemore was arrested at that time with four other individuals charged with trafficking. The new arrest was considered a violation of district bond conditions in the December 2018 case.
During Friday's arraignment, Sizemore's attorney Emily Campbell asked that his $25,000 cash/property bond be modified to a surety bond. Special Judge Dan Venters, the retired Kentucky Supreme Court justice who is filling in the vacancy created by David Tapp's resignation, set Sizemore's new bond at 10 percent of $10,000 plus he must wear an ankle monitor if released.
Sizemore's next court appearance is scheduled for February 27.
