Eubank man receives 10-year sentence for trafficking in large amounts of marijuana

Eddy F. Montgomery -- Commonwealth's Attorney for Pulaski, Lincoln, and Rockcastle counties -- has announced that an investigation by the Somerset Police Department resulted in a 10-year prison sentence for a repeat offender convicted, again, of trafficking in marijuana.
Mitchell Mikel, 26, of Eubank pleaded guilty and was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for the offense of trafficking in marijuana, second offense (over 5 pounds). According to Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney David L. Dalton, in April 2019, an investigation by the Somerset Police Department uncovered a group of individuals, including Mikel, selling marijuana in varying amounts. SPD began surveillance, leading to the search of a residence. Inside, officers found a large amount of US currency, nine pounds of marijuana, several firearms, and over 800 TNC mods for e-cigarettes. Mikel took responsibility for the drugs and other contraband.
Other cases resolved in Pulaski Circuit Court on January 30 include:
• Robert Beach, 51, of Somerset pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance. According to Montgomery, in June 2018, the Burnside Police Department conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle driven by Beach. During a search of the vehicle, approximately 17 grams of methamphetamine were found. In November 2018, Constable Mike Wallace conducted another traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Beach, this time finding over 14 grams of methamphetamine. Montgomery stated that he would recommend eight years in prison for these trafficking offenses. Sentencing was set for March 19, 2020.
• Sarah Ann Price, 26, of Somerset was sentenced to five years in prison for first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance. According to Dalton, in May 2018, a confidential informant purchased .3 grams of Heroin from Price for $80. Dalton stated that due to the sale being for Heroin, Price cannot be probated and must served 2.5 years in prison before she can be considered for parole.
• Henry T. Kinman, 45, of Somerset was sentenced to 18 months in prison for third-degree Burglary. According to Dalton, in December 2018, the Somerset Police Department discovered that Kinman had been squatting in a residence - while causing significant damage - on Columbia Street.
• Timothy Joseph Davis, 42, of Waynesburg pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years in prison for the offenses of first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police and Tampering with Physical Evidence. According to Dalton, in January 2019, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office were forced to chase Davis fleeing from a domestic incident on Norwood Road. Davis fled and was eventually apprehended following a chase. In January 2018, the Somerset Police Department were investigating a stolen vehicle when they encountered Davis sitting in a vehicle next to the alleged stolen vehicle. During the stop, Davis consumed a bag of methamphetamine in an attempt to destroy it.
• Isaiah Logan Cornett, 18, of Somerset pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years in prison for a count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance. According to Montgomery, in June 2019, Constables Mike Wallace, Gary Baldock, and the Burnside Police Department conducted a search of a residence on Aztec Trail. The search found Cornett to be in possession of over three grams of methamphetamine. In May 2019, the Somerset Police Department, upon search of a vehicle on East Mt. Vernon Street, found Cornett to be in possession of .9 grams of methamphetamine and .24 grams of fentanyl.
• Gary M. Hunter, 53, of Monticello, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Neal Tucker, in March 2019, the Burnside Police Department, during a traffic stop on US Highway 27, found Hunter - a convicted felon - in possession of a 9mm Taurus handgun. Tucker stated he would recommend a year in prison for the offense.
• Jonathan A. Meer, 22, of Somerset pleaded guilty to third-degree Burglary. According to Montgomery, in September 2019, the Somerset Police Department responded to a burglary complaint on Hope Way. SPD determined that Meer broke into the residence through a bathroom window and stole a Criket phone. Montgomery stated he would recommend a year in prison. Final sentencing was set for February 20.
