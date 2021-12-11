Eubank man sentenced to 20 years for police standoff

A Eubank man who pleaded guilty last fall to multiple counts of attempted murder, felony wanton endangerment, and felony firearm/handgun charges has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Charles John Wilson, 52, of Smith Ridge Spur Road, was charged with Attempted Murder, Attempted Murder of a Police Officer, 16 counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon in connection to a May 18, 2020, standoff at his home.
In exchange for Wilson's guilty plea, local Commonwealth's Attorney David Dalton agreed to offer him 20 years in prison. In a judgment filed November 29, Pulaski Circuit Judge Teresa Whitaker imposed the sentence of 10 years for the violent offenses to be served consecutive to 10 years for the non-violent offenses.
The incident for which Wilson was charged began with a Pulaski County man being shot in the face by Wilson while attempting to return a lost dog.
Units from the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to Wilson's residence, which he refused to leave -- firing shots at the law enforcement units. One round struck the passenger side of a PCSO sergeant's vehicle while he attempted to move the vehicle. This exchange continued for some time.
Following the arrival of the Kentucky State Police Special Response Team, gunfire was exchanged with Wilson while authorities attempted to gain entry. Wilson was shot during the entry and was transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and eventually UK Medical Center for treatment of his gunshot wounds. Wilson was indicted in September 2020 by the Pulaski County Grand Jury for the shootings as well as possessing a firearm and handgun despite being a prior convicted felon.
Then last July, Wilson was indicted for first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (first offense, methamphetamine) and first-degree Promoting Contraband in connection to an unrelated incident that occurred months earlier.
In December 2019, Wilson was arrested by Lieutenant Richard Smith of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office and as he was being booked into the Pulaski County Detention Center, jail staff discovered a bag in Wilson's clothing which contained 1.18 grams of a meth.
Those charges were also resolved last month with a guilty plea and one-year sentence for each count, which will be served concurrently (at the same time) with the 20-year sentence.
At press time, Wilson remains lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center. Kentucky Department of Corrections' online records indicate that Wilson becomes eligible for parole in May 2024 but could serve through May 2040 if he remains incarcerated for the maximum sentence term.
