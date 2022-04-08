A local man has been given a probated sentence after pleading guilty to assaulting a deputy sheriff.
Edward Joseph Adams, 46, of Eubank, was sentenced last Friday to four years of supervised probation after pleading guilty in March to third-degree Assault of a Police or Probation Officer.
The charge stemmed from an incident that occurred on October 5, 2020. According to Adams' arrest citation from that time, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office and Eubank Police had responded to a burglary complaint at a Closade Drive residence. When deputies arrived on scene, the citation stated, the homeowner advised that Adams "lived in a camper on the property" but tried to enter the home by kicking in the back door while "strung out on meth."
The officers determined that Adams already had a warrant on him accusing him of violating an emergency protective order but he was not cooperative with them when they made contact at the camper. As Adams was being placed under arrest, according to the citation, he kicked Dep. Tan Hudson in the chest and resisted to the point that it took four officers to place him in handcuffs.
"He then continually claimed he was the Sheriff of Jackson County and told us to look in his truck where we found a Jackson County Sheriff Badge and a set of handcuffs," Dep. Hudson reported in the citation.
In regard to the incident, a Pulaski County grand jury indicted Adams on charges of third-degree Assault of a Police or Probation Officer, Impersonating a Peace Officer, Attempted second-degree Burglary; and Resisting Arrest.
In exchange for Adams' guilty plea on the assault charge, prosecutors asked that the other three charges be dismissed. Should he violate the law during the probationary period (scheduled to end April 1, 2026), Adams could face a four-year prison sentence.
Adams is next scheduled to appear in Pulaski Circuit Court on September 16 for a case review.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.