A Pulaski County teen lost his life in a Friday evening crash.
Christopher Guillen, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle accident by Pulaski County Chief Deputy Coroner Anthony Gossett.
The accident took place in the 4900 block of Ky. 328. PCSO stated that Sergeant Kyle Wilson and Deputy Logan Starnes were called to the scene of the accident around 10:50 p.m.
An investigation determined that Guillen was driving a 1997 Ford Pickup westbound on Ky. 328 when he lost control. The vehicle left the roadway, striking a tree.
Guillen was wearing a seatbelt, and PCSO said that alcohol was not a contributing factor in the cause.
PCSO is continuing the investigation.
Assisting at the scene was Somerset-Pulaski County EMS, Somerset-Pulaski County Rescue Squad and the Eubank Fire Department.
