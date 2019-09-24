Eubank teen remembered as talented student, caring friend

When the staff and students of Pulaski County High School left the campus for the weekend last Friday afternoon, they had no idea they'd be resuming classes Monday morning without one of their own.
PCHS Senior Christopher Guillen was killed tragically as he drove home shortly before 11 p.m. Friday night. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, the 17-year-old Eubank boy was in a 1997 Ford pickup when he lost control and struck a tree on Ky. 328.
Guillen was wearing a seatbelt, and PCSO said that alcohol was not a contributing factor in the cause.
On Monday, Guillen's classmates gathered in the gym for a prayer circle in his memory -- a video of which has circulated on social media. Scott Hughes, pastor of Eubank Baptist Church where his family attends church, told those gathered that Guillen came to the altar almost every Sunday to pray for his fellow Maroons if he knew they were going through a tough time.
"It meant so much to me to see the love that he had for you," Pastor Hughes said, "and I think you have honored him today by just coming and being part of this circle."
Pulaski County High School Principal Rodney McAninch said that a crisis team -- composed of the school's counseling and youth service center staff along with members of Central Office -- were present to help students process the tragedy. The students were also encouraged to share their thoughts of Guillen for memory boxes which have been set up around the building. These boxes will be presented to his family.
Guillen had recently enlisted in the United States Army and was looking forward to that transition after high school, according to Principal McAninch. The principal remembered Guillen as a talented and caring young man.
"Chris was really active in our Choir, Band and Drama programs," McAninch said. "His talent and spirit greatly elevated those programs. He wrote music and performed at our school talent shows.…
"Chris was a respectful, compassionate young man that we're going to greatly miss as we move forward," the principal concluded. "Our sympathy goes out to his family."
Pulaski County Schools Superintendent Patrick Richardson noted that grief counselors would be made available as needed throughout the week.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Christopher's family and friends," Richardson added. "It is such a tragedy to lose a person at such a young age."
Local visitation for Guillen has been scheduled for Thursday after 5 p.m. at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home. Complete obituary information can be found in today's edition on Page A3.
