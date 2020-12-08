Eubank woman gets more than 10 years in prison for meth conspiracy

A Eubank woman who pleaded guilty to federal meth and firearms charges was sentenced last month to 130 months in prison.
Billie Jean Lunceford, aka Billie Livesay, was sentenced to 108 months for Conspiracy to Distribute 500 Grams or More of a Methamphetamine Mixture, and 22 months for Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime.
The sentences will run consecutively, for a total of 10 years, 10 months.
The court stipulated that the federal sentence will run concurrently to any sentence Lunceford may receive in a related case going through Rockcastle Circuit Court. She is to receive credit for any time served in custody connected to the state case.
In the Rockcastle case Lunceford is facing charges of first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine), Tampering with Physical Evidence and first-degree Persistent Felony Offender.
Lunceford pleaded guilty in December 2019 on the federal charges, admitting to conspiring with co-defendant Gary Lester Metcalf, of Berea, in arranging for a meth supplier in Nevada to send packages containing the drug to an address in Pulaski.
One package, intercepted at a post office in Stanford, was found to contain 1,204 grams of meth.
Once packages were delivered, Lunceford would help distribute meth within Pulaski, Laurel, Rockcastle and Madison counties.
When her residence was searched in February 2019, law enforcement found more than 130 grams of meth, $63,420 in cash and 40 firearms.
In addition to her sentence, Lunceford will have to serve five years of supervised release.
She is currently in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
