Eubank woman pleads guilty to meth, firearm charges

A Eubank woman charged with federal drug and firearm offenses has submitted an agreement in which she pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of of a substance containing meth and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug offense.
Billy Jean Lunceford, aka, Billie Livesay, filed the plea agreement Monday.
In it, Lunceford admits that the United States has enough evidence to convict based on the facts of the case. Those facts include conspiring with codefendant Gary Lester Metcalf, of Berea, in arranging for a methamphetamine supplier in Nevada, named Tyrell Coleman, to mail packages into an address in Pulaski containing more than large quantities of the drug. One single package, intercepted at a post office in Stanford, was found to contain 1,204 grams of meth.
She then distributed the drug in Pulaski, Laurel, Rockcastle and Madison counties.
"The Defendant received the methamphetamine on consignment, but paid Metcalf and Coleman with the money she had earned by selling methamphetamine from the previous package," court documents state.
During a search of her residence on February 10 of this year, law enforcement found more than 130 grams of meth, $63,420 in cash and 40 firearms.
"The firearms and a portion of the methamphetamine was secreted in a hidden compartment in Lunceford's closet, along with ammunition and a digital scale," the court documents state.
Lunceford is facing between 10 years and life in prison and a fine of $10 million.
Final sentencing for Lunceford is scheduled in London on March 23.
