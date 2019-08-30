Existing beach at Pulaski Park ready for holiday

The existing beach at Pulaski County Park is open and usable during the Labor Day weekend, according to Kim Norfeet, manager of the park. Lake Cumberland, at 19 feet below the tree line, is falling toward winter pool and Norfleet said water in the beach area is low.
The beach, a popular tourist attraction, eventually will be moved to the other side of the courtesy dock.
Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has granted permission to move the beach. Plans were to move the beach prior to this summer's vacation period but high water in the spring, when the work could be done, delayed the beach-moving project.
Tanner Rich, park ranger for the Corps, said most debris in the lake has moved to shore and the water is relatively safe for boaters. However, he pointed out the lake level is low and some islands are protruding above the surface.
Even at 19 feet below the tree line, water in the Burnside and Waitsboro areas is still 50-60 feet deep in most places and excellent for boating with a careful eye out for unexpected protruding islands. The lake is clear and its surface is like a mirror.
Nobody was available at Corps headquarters for information about camping sites, but Troy Hawks, facilities manager, said earlier this summer campsites at Fishing Creek, Fall Creek and Cumberland Point were in operation. Mill Springs mill and park, Lakeview ramp, 76 Falls, Halcomb's Landing and all overlooks were open. All boat ramps and courtesy docks were open and operable and all camping sites at Waitsboro were open except Site 7. No recent information on Site 7 is available. High water in February damaged some recreational ares causing some sites to be closed part of the summer.
Bee Rock Campground, operated by the U.S. Forest Service near Mt. Victory, at last report will be closed all summer. The campground, straddling Rockcastle River at the Pulaski-Laurel county line, was heavily damaged by backwaters from Lake Cumberland during February's record rainfall.
A few campsites at Kendall Recreation Area below Wolf Creek Dam remain closed as a result of damaging high water levels. The closed sites will remain unusable for 18 to 36 months depending on availability of federal funds, Hawks said.
Weather during the three-day, last holiday of summer will be perfect. Skies will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.