Expensive special session gets underway today

Governor Matt Bevin issued Thursday the formal call for a special session to address his pension relief plan for regional universities, health departments and several dozen other "quasi-governmental" groups (county health departments, rape crisis centers and libraries) hit on July 1 with steep hikes in pension payments.
The session begins this morning and is expected to conclude Wednesday at an estimated cost of $65,000 per day, according to the Legislative Research Commission.
"If I understand it correctly, it's just going to be an up or down vote," Senator Rick Girdler (R-Somerset) said. "No amendments will be allowed."
Sen. Girdler added that a Democrat-composed alternative would likely not be considered. He expects Bevin's bill to be launched in the House of Representatives. Should it pass there, the Senate would likely get the proposed legislation on Monday, with a final vote on Wednesday.
The governor's proposal would give the affected groups a one-year reprieve from paying the higher pension costs (87 percent) and offer them a way to exit the Kentucky Retirement Systems.
"They would have until April 30 to decide," the senator said, "and we will have some time in the long session, since this is a budget year, to help some of those agencies in dire straits.
"If we don't do something, we'll lose them," he added.
