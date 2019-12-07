Expressions Tea Room is steeped in opportunities for fun, new skills

Would anyone care for a spot of tea?
You don't have to fly all the way to England to make tea time; you can enjoy it right here in Somerset.
Expressions Tea and Gifts is located in the Grand Central Place shopping center on U.S. 27. The business is connected with New Vista Oakwood, the local mental health facility, and platform to showcase products made by individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
"In the gift shop you will find our signature item, hand crafted traditional foot stools which have earned the prestigious Kentucky Crafted designation," said store manager Stacy Back. "Other handmade items include a wide array of pottery and ceramics, wreaths, a variety of wooden products ranging from bubble gum dispensers to Adirondack table sets. We also re-finish furniture for the shabby chic look or re-weave chairs/foot stools."
But the hottest item at Expressions has got to be the tea. Expressions even has its own in-house chef, Shannon Stevens.
"With more than twenty years in food service and fifteen of those as an Executive Chef, Shannon seeks to add his creative southern charm into everything he serves," said Back. "He is excited to work with the great team at Oakwood and Expressions Tea and Gifts to provide memorable meals and unforgettable experiences for the individuals and guests we serve."
Stevens began his culinary journey at Sullivan University in Louisville, where he earned an Associate's Degree in Culinary Arts as well as one in Baking and Pastry Arts. Stevens entered his professional life working in fine dining restaurants, private dining clubs, professional catering companies as well as local hospitals.
Expressions opened about 10 years ago. Previously housed in another commercial complex along U.S. 27 further south, the business moved to its current location on November of 2014, about a year after the first tea service was held.
"The tea room concept was developed through a work group at Oakwood who were tasked with generating employment ideas for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities utilizing the space and facilities we already had," said Back. "... We have been very successful hosting approximately 50 or more annually. One unique fact about our teas is that the majority of tea cups, saucers and tea pots are donated by community members who value our mission."
The elegant team room sits about 30 people and is available for private events throughout the year -- birthdays, retirements, baby or bridal showers, etc. Also offered each month is one public tea party, "where you can come relax and enjoy a pre-fixe full tea service," said Back.
Many parties are themed; some are tailored to young people -- like Princess Parties with favorite characters from animated movies or superheroes -- and for the adults, concept like winter tea parties or "Galentine's Day" events. Each carries with it a unique individual menu tailored to the theme featuring high-end luncheon delights.
Coffee and various flavors of Elmwood Inn Fine teas are available daily along with a small selection of bakery products that are available, ranging from cookies to homemade baklava. The Elmwood Inn Fine teas are blended locally in Danville, Ky.
"Our store offers approximately 35 varieties of flavors," said Back. "Each Tea Service has a different Elmwood Inn Tea paired with the meal."
All of the above products and the Tea Service are an avenue to employ individuals with intellectual and development disabilities. This provides not only a skill set but also paid employment, noted Back.
"Tea Service provides additional employment so that individuals have the opportunity to work in multiple settings from food preparation, delivery, serving guests and assisting with clean up," she said. "Thus, when they are ready for another avenue of employment they have foundational skills to use.
"Expressions Tea and Gifts aligns perfectly with mission to provide training opportunities in the natural rhythm of life," she added. "Working together and learning from each other is the ultimate goal."
Visit www.expressionstea.com or "Expressions Tea and Gifts" on Facebook to learn more or contact Ginny Stephens at Ginny.Stephens@newvista.org or 606-677-4068, ext. 1119 for tea reservations.
Guests may come to the gift shop any time during business hours, but reservations are required for Tea Service. On the website, there is a list of public teas through June 2020.
Expressions is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday 9: a.m.-4 p.m., and is closed on Sunday
"Our goal is to enrich the lives of individuals with intellectual and development disabilities," said Back. "The store and Tea Room provide an avenue to do just that."
