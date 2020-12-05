Extra incentive for virtual students at three Wayne County schools

Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron announced Tuesday a joint venture between the Sheriff's Department, Wayne County Middle School, Monticello Elementary and Bell Elementary designed to encourage students to excel in their virtual classes.
Sheriff Catron explained that School Resource Deputy Tommy Spencer informed him that the Wayne County School System is having difficulty in getting students to attend and complete their virtual studies online. The sheriff and Spencer along with the principals and teachers at the three schools came up with a plan to reward students if they complete 85 percent of their assignments with an 80 percent overall grade average, during a nine-week grading period.
When virtual students meet the requirements, their name will be submitted by their teacher per nine grading period for a drawing for one girl and boys bike for ages seven to eight years old at Bell Elementary. Another boy and girls bike will be awarded to nine and eleven year old's at Monticello Elementary and a total of two bicycles will be given to 12 through 14 year olds at Wayne County Middle School.
The rewards are solely sponsored locally by Walmart in Monticello and the store's manager Benton Nunamaker.
The drawing will begin at the end of the next nine-week grading period which ends January 22 and will continue for the remaining nine-week grading periods of the 2021 school year. Sheriff Catron, his staff and the Wayne County School District is grateful for the donation of the bicycles. They all extend a special "thank you" to Walmart of Monticello for supporting this program affiliated with educating children throughout the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.