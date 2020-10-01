With all the recent rain, wildfires that aren't in California are probably the furthest thing from most people's minds.
But the beginning of October also signals the start of the fall wildfire hazard season, which is underway now through December 15.
Restrictions in effect each fall prohibit burning between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. local time if the fire is within 150 feet (46 meters) of any woodland, brushland or fields containing dry grass or other flammable materials. Burning may be allowed when the ground is covered with snow, although Kentucky Division of Forestry officials caution that all fires should be attended until extinguished.
A similar spring fire hazard season runs from February 15 to April 30.
Pulaski County Public Safety Director Stacy Halcomb asked that citizens be considerate when they do burn and refrain if the wind is high, even if it's after 6 p.m.
"Another thing we ask people to do is notify the 911 Center if they're going to burn something so they can notify the fire department in that district," Halcomb said, noting that fire departments have been dispatched to what turned out to be controlled burns in the past. "It keeps us from making unnecessary runs and tying up apparatuses…especially if it's a long way from the fire department."
Governor Andy Beshear in announcing the fire hazard season said predictions are for a worse than average fire season. "I urge every Kentuckian to be vigilant when outdoors and abide by burning restrictions," he stated.
According to Kentucky Mesonet, Pulaski County has had approximately 5.5 inches of rain for the month of September. However, Halcomb noted that wind and heat can dry the ground quickly.
Halcomb added that the county's firefighters have been lucky so far in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic, with no departments having to shut down.
"All the fire departments have been taking precautions when they are responding to anything," he said.
