Back in August, some 400 people crowded into the Carolyn Jones Gospel Barn to hear inspiring testimony from those who have battled addiction and are now in recovery.
Organizers are planning another event this Saturday at the Gospel Barn, located off Ky. 39, this time in the hopes of bringing together families who may have become estranged due to the impacts of substance use disorder.
"I don't care if you live at Eagle's Nest or a nest that eagles sleep in," Charles "Jeep" Burton said. "Addiction doesn't discriminate. It affects all walks of life. I don't know of a family -- whether it's a distant cousin, niece, sibling, child, grandchild -- that it hasn't touched, every home.
"What we're trying to do is have some healing, restoration and forgiveness," he continued, "where families can have Christmas together this year, that haven't in many years because of this disease.…Families who have been touched by this demon, which is exactly what it is."
Burton continued that he was inspired to launch the Unashamed Recovery Rally this summer after attending the funeral of a 34-year-old who was the child of an old friend. The man told Burton that "we have to do something to keep these kids from dying." Having lost a grandson himself as well as having spent a number of years in prison before his release 16 months ago, Burton readily agreed.
"I want these families to understand that it could be their child," he said. "I'm trying to do something to give back today, and I want to bring some restoration and healing to these families."
To that end, the August rally was very successful in offering healing to those impacted by addiction, Burton said. He also noted Christmas is the time that families should be coming together -- something that has been made difficult for some families when stealing, lying or worse has broken those ties. Saturday's rally, called Family Homecoming 2021, aims to address those issues.
"Family is very important. [The Lord] implemented it from the foundation of the Earth in that Garden [of Eden]," Burton said. "I think family is very important to Him, and so family's important to me.…
"Those hearts have become so hard and callused over the years because they've had to cope," he continued. "My main objective is to help get people maybe into treatment where their hearts can be softened and the Spirit can speak to them and maybe heal this thing."
In addition to the testimonies, representatives from several local recovery centers will be on hand to offer help. To inspire that feeling of family, Burton said the group would also be joining in Christmas carols and partaking of cookies provided by Amon's Bakery.
Burton hopes to continue with the rallies, at least on an annual basis. Everyone is welcome to come to Family Homecoming 2021, which is free to attend and will be held Saturday afternoon from 12 noon to 3 p.m at the Gospel Barn.
"I think everyone will have a good time," Burton said. "They'll be blessed, and I think we'll see a lot of good things take place.…We're just people who care and want to help and give people hope. There is hope."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.