Farm Field Day is Thursday 

With harvest time upon us, local farmers are gearing up for the annual Pulaski County Farm Field Day.
This year's event is set for Thursday evening at the Roy Adams Farm, a little more than five and half miles out Ky. 196 in Nancy. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. Sessions include Fence Line Hay Feeders Management & Construction as well as Farm Safety & Health.
That latter topic should be of particular interest as organizers have partnered with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department to offer free tetanus vaccination shots.
"It's recommended that everyone get a tetanus shot every 10 years," said Melonie Williams, LCDHD Public Health Program Specialist. "With the type of work that they do, farmers are more exposed to areas where tetanus can sometimes occur such as soil, rusty equipment and things like that."
Williams credited Farm Field Day organizers with being proactive about farmers' health "because most people forget." Rodney Dick, who chairs the Pulaski County Conservation District Board, said it was important to offer the shots at no out-of-pocket cost to those attending the Field Day thanks to a grant of up to $10,000 from the Pulaski County Health Department.
Williams noted that the Medicine Shoppe pharmacy will be administering the shots, which will be reported to the state vaccine log as well the recipients' primary care providers. "They'll have a booth set up at the Field Day," she said.
The event is a joint effort between the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, University of Kentucky Extension Service, Pulaski County Cattlemen's Association and Pulaski County Conservation District.
For more information, call the local conservation district at 678-4842 ext. 3 or extension office at 679-6361.
