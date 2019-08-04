With all the controversy swirling around annexation behind us, we can begin to focus on some very positive developments going on within the City of Somerset.
There's plenty to get excited about.
First and foremost is the recent announcement that the city has been awarded around a quarter of a million dollars in state funding to construct the much-discussed farmer's market. The building will be located across from the Energy Center at the old Food Fair parking lot.
But keep in mind this isn't just a "city" thing. The market will benefit many Pulaski County farmers who can come into town and sell their produce.
It is just another way to draw people into the downtown area, and get people excited about its progress.
"The project helps us recognize our community's agriculture roots which is still alive and well in and around the city," said Somerset Mayor Alan Keck.
And the farmer's market will not be a seasonal phenomenon. The structure will have an indoor-outdoor concept that will allow it to be used year-round for many community events in addition to selling locally grown produce in season.
But that isn't all.
Just a few days before the farmer's market announcement, Somerset received over $2 million in grant money to improve "walkability" and connectivity" within the city limits.
Connect Somerset is a project that will create safe walking connections and accessibility through pedestrian facility improvements throughout the City of Somerset. This project will effectively connect downtown Somerset to Somerset Community College along Old Monticello Road; the project will also connect Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and Med Park along Hail Knob Road to Ky. 80. The goal of Connect Somerset is making education and healthcare more accessible to residents of Somerset.
It's not only convenient, but it will soon be much safer for Somerset residents who need to get around on foot in these areas, whether they're walking to school or walking to work.
"Connect Somerset is a key initiative for us as we expand and improve our city infrastructure. Connecting our downtown to the college, our business district on US 27 and improving walkability in our quickly growing medical district is vital for growth and opportunity," said Keck.
Kudos, once again, to Keck and his vision for the downtown area. Many had given up on the idea of making Downtown Somerset viable once again. Keck did not, and he is making strides toward his goal of doing just that.
And thanks also to Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin and his administration for believing in these local projects -- and believing in the idea that Downtown Somerset can once again be a success story, and a centerpiece in south central Kentucky.
We're looking forward to the fruition of these projects. And we're confident this is only the beginning of a renaissance for the downtown area.
