Families should spend more time together during the Christmas season.
But one Wayne County father and son may have taken the sentiment a bit far, being arrested last Sunday on burglary charges.
Deputies charged Shawn Guffey, 45, and his son Christian Guffey, 26, with first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and theft by unlawful taking or disposition ($500 or more but under $10,000).
The charges stem from early Sunday morning when a homeowner notified the Wayne County Sheriff's Department of two individuals attempting to enter his home with a firearm.
"The homeowner was away from his residence at the time," Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said, "watching his camera and it stopped working, apparently due to a loss of power."
The sheriff further reported that Deputies Jerry Meadows, Jacob Vanover and Derek Dennis found a window open when they arrived on the scene and then located one of the males running from the basement door. "The other suspect was sitting in a pickup truck," he added.
As the investigation continued, according to authorities, several tools which had been removed from the residence (with burglary tools) were found in the truck. Methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia items, marijuana and a BB rifle was also located in the vehicle.
The doorbell camera had reportedly been removed from the home and thrown over a hill. The Guffeys were transported to the Wayne County Detention Center, where a body search resulted in a small amount of meth being found on Christian Guffey's person.
Christian Guffey was also charged with promoting contraband. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Wayne District Court on January 4.
Prosecutors dismissed the theft and criminal mischief charges against Shawn Guffey during his arraignment last Monday. The remaining charges were waived on for grand jury consideration.
