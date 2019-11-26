Faux fir makes its second appearance on the Fountain Square for Christmas

Fruitcake. Christmas music before Thanksgiving. Saying "Happy Holidays."
The most wonderful time of year, much like any other, has its share of contentious topics. Things that some people detest and others defend.
Somerset's artificial Christmas tree on the Fountain Square is one of those things.
The 18-foot ersatz evergreen went up on Monday in preparation for its ceremonial lighting two weekends from now, at the annual "Christmas on the Square" celebration. In the coming days leading up to the lighting, the tree will be decorated, and it will stand sentinel in the town's center throughout the holiday season.
And while searching for the perfect live tree each year made for a good story and old-school feel, getting to put up the artificial tree for the second year in a row and not having to worry about going on a tannenbaum hunt has made life easier on Pulaski County Government officials -- and those watching the county coffers.
"If you noticed (Monday), we were able to have the tree almost fully functional in a few hours," said Pulaski Deputy Judge-Executive Dan Price. "It really cuts down on the amount of time different entities (work on the tree). We're able to put it in storage. ... It helps the city employees (who help decorate it) focus on the things they're supposed to focus on, it minimizes work for all the county road department employees (who put it up)."
And it saves money. Price said as much as $5,000 was being spent every year to get a live tree.
"Someone always donated the tree, but (the process) still cost," said the second-in-command of county government. "We're not in the tree removal business."
So for the second straight year, citizens will enjoy a tree that's perfectly shaped -- too perfect for some, for others an improvement on the bare patches and unevenness that comes with live trees.
Instead, the powers-that-be behind the tree have found other ways to add that special personal touch. For the second straight year, the county is accepting ornaments made by local schoolchildren and businesses to put on the tree.
"We started last year soliciting people to donate ornaments," said Price. "The school systems have done a wonderful job with the kids making decorations. They've already dropped off several ornaments and when we start putting them up and businesses see that, we'll start putt things up."
Several businesses and organizations have already contributed decorations, such as UPS, Somerset Community College, and TTAI, said Price, as well as all the local school districts. Typically the ornaments are 12 inches or less in size.
And don't worry about getting in a big rush to get the ornament there well before the tree lighting -- Price said they'll take donations right up to the big day. That's Saturday, December 7, with the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade and the Pulaski County Government and Downtown Somerset Development Corporation Christmas on the Square event leading up to flipping the switch and bringing the tree to glowing life.
"Last year, after we had the ornaments up, iHeartRadio put an ornament up," said Price. "We're not going to exclude anybody. I really think it needs to be the concept of the community decorating the tree."
After all, fostering a sense of community, of fellowship with one's fellow man, is what the holiday season is all about, both the memories and imagination of people like Price, and in its basic purpose.
"Back when I was a child growing up in this community, I still think of when they put the wreaths up across the street, and the whole downtown was decorated," said Price. "It brings up a sense of community and how important the downtown community is, and how it shows us working together."
