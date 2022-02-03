February 1
• Toni Stephanie Gray, 31, Science Hill, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); three counts of Failure to Appear; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Butter Mycha Wiseman, 40, Somerset, Failure to Appear; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess
• Debra Lynn Evans, 48, Middletown, OH, Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• Joshua Alan Jones, 34, of Burnside, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Sherril Harris Jr., 54, Eubank, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• James D. Harper, 65, Somerset, Federal Transfer
• Ashley Lynn Savage, 33, Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Mary Ann Conrad, 43, Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Johnna Shalene Higgins, 35, Berea, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Quinton Dean Jones, 37, Stearns, no charge listed
February 2
• Michael Heath II, 39, Burnside, Careless Driving; Operating on Sus or Rev Oper License; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Heroin); Poss of Marijuana; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
• Betsy J. Jones, 52, Somerset, Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree
• Richard Dwight Walls Jr., 40, Somerset, Court Ordered
• Melissa Maria Lykins, 50, Eubank, Court Ordered
• Jacob Timothy Dodd, 23, Monticello, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.