February 10

• Dustin L. Strunk, 20, Nancy, Failure to Appear

• Brandon L. Osten, 39, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines

• Amy K. Correll, 40, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)

• Madison Paige Decker, 21, Burnside, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)

• Brittany Renee Floyd, 31, Danville, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)

• Mark Anthony Skehan, 49, Monticello, Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place 1st & 2nd Offense

• Mark Anthony Johnson, 39, Nancy, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor

February 11

• Jerame Shane Marcum, 42, Somerset, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Heroin); Promoting Contraband - 1st Degree; Tampering with Physical Evidence; Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); Resisting Arrest

• Tonya Ann Alcorn, 38, Lancaster, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Failure to Appear

• Jason Brandon Hood, 42, Somerset, Failure to Appear

• Felicity Lane Bollman, 21, Campbellsville, Criminal Abuse 1st Degree-Child 12 or Under; Assault, 1st Degree

• Jason Jeremy Owens, 33, Somerset, TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting $500 <\ $1,000

• Ashton R. Nevius, 32, Science Hill, Failure to Appear

• James Michael Colyer, 40, Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)

• Chad Dewayne Waddle, 28, Somerset, Court Ordered

• Chad Lee Stevens, 29, Whitley City, Serving Parole Violation Warrant

• Jennifer L. Elam, 45, Crab Orchard, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)

• Eddie Ray Davis, 61, Tateville, Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place 1st & 2nd Offense

• Elizabeth N. McCalister, 29, Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)

• Dalton Bailey Roe, 18, Crab Orchard, Speeding 26 MPH or > Speed Limit; Failure to Comply w/Instructional Permit Req/Regs; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Influence Alc/Drugs/Etc. .08 - 1st Off; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Drug Unspecified)

February 12

• Gloria Lee Kennedy, 41, Hustonville, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; One Headlight; License To Be In Possession; Resisting Arrest; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - ( > Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Rear License Not Illuminated

• Rudivel R. Gomez, 33, Somerset, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Cocaine)

• Eric John Bryant, 33, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury

• Ronald W. Kennedy, 43, Hustonville, Resisting Arrest; Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - ( > Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines

• Matthew R. Bryant, 36, Pine Knot, KY, Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - ( <\ 2 Gms Methamphetamine)

• Branden S. Bullock, 29, Eubank, Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); Menacing; Resisting Arrest; Disarming a Peace Officer; Assault 3rd - Peace Officer - Non-Communicable Bodily Fluid

• Susan Renee Raisor, 41, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines

• Jimmie M. Brown, 48, Georgetown, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)

• Tera Lee Kay, 39, Somerset, three counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines

• Jimmylee Albert Arthur, 30, Science Hill, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines

• David John Souders, 57, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines

• Melinda Faye Suttle, 42, Somerset, Speeding 26 MPH Or > Speed Limit; Reckless Driving; Driving on DUI Suspended License - 1st Offense; Oper Mtr Veh u/Infl Sub (189a.010(1c) - 4th or > (Agg Cir); Failure to Wear Seat Belts

• Ashley Lynn Savage, 33, Somerset, TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting; Failure to Appear

• Shaen Jason Burdine, 42, Somerset, Failure to Appear

• James D. Foster, 44, Somerset, two counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines

• Susan Renee Howe, 55, Science Hill, Failure to Appear; Resisting Arrest

• Susan Ann Martinez, 42, Eubank, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines

February 13

• Joshua A. Godby, 23, Somerset, Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle); Reckless Driving; Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree; Speeding 26 MPH or > Speed Limit; Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree; Resisting Arrest; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 2nd (Agg Cir); Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Ins/Sec, 1st Off; No Registration Plates

• Brian David Johnson, 41, Somerset, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; two counts of Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Poss of Marijuana; Promoting Contraband - 2nd Degree

• Stacy Ann McNeil, 51, Stanford, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury

• Eric Ryan Bender, 44, Liberty, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you