February 10
• Dustin L. Strunk, 20, Nancy, Failure to Appear
• Brandon L. Osten, 39, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Amy K. Correll, 40, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Madison Paige Decker, 21, Burnside, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Brittany Renee Floyd, 31, Danville, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Mark Anthony Skehan, 49, Monticello, Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place 1st & 2nd Offense
• Mark Anthony Johnson, 39, Nancy, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
February 11
• Jerame Shane Marcum, 42, Somerset, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Heroin); Promoting Contraband - 1st Degree; Tampering with Physical Evidence; Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); Resisting Arrest
• Tonya Ann Alcorn, 38, Lancaster, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Failure to Appear
• Jason Brandon Hood, 42, Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Felicity Lane Bollman, 21, Campbellsville, Criminal Abuse 1st Degree-Child 12 or Under; Assault, 1st Degree
• Jason Jeremy Owens, 33, Somerset, TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting $500 <\ $1,000
• Ashton R. Nevius, 32, Science Hill, Failure to Appear
• James Michael Colyer, 40, Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Chad Dewayne Waddle, 28, Somerset, Court Ordered
• Chad Lee Stevens, 29, Whitley City, Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• Jennifer L. Elam, 45, Crab Orchard, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Eddie Ray Davis, 61, Tateville, Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place 1st & 2nd Offense
• Elizabeth N. McCalister, 29, Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Dalton Bailey Roe, 18, Crab Orchard, Speeding 26 MPH or > Speed Limit; Failure to Comply w/Instructional Permit Req/Regs; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Influence Alc/Drugs/Etc. .08 - 1st Off; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Drug Unspecified)
February 12
• Gloria Lee Kennedy, 41, Hustonville, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; One Headlight; License To Be In Possession; Resisting Arrest; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - ( > Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Rear License Not Illuminated
• Rudivel R. Gomez, 33, Somerset, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Cocaine)
• Eric John Bryant, 33, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
• Ronald W. Kennedy, 43, Hustonville, Resisting Arrest; Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - ( > Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Matthew R. Bryant, 36, Pine Knot, KY, Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - ( <\ 2 Gms Methamphetamine)
• Branden S. Bullock, 29, Eubank, Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); Menacing; Resisting Arrest; Disarming a Peace Officer; Assault 3rd - Peace Officer - Non-Communicable Bodily Fluid
• Susan Renee Raisor, 41, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Jimmie M. Brown, 48, Georgetown, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Tera Lee Kay, 39, Somerset, three counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Jimmylee Albert Arthur, 30, Science Hill, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• David John Souders, 57, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Melinda Faye Suttle, 42, Somerset, Speeding 26 MPH Or > Speed Limit; Reckless Driving; Driving on DUI Suspended License - 1st Offense; Oper Mtr Veh u/Infl Sub (189a.010(1c) - 4th or > (Agg Cir); Failure to Wear Seat Belts
• Ashley Lynn Savage, 33, Somerset, TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting; Failure to Appear
• Shaen Jason Burdine, 42, Somerset, Failure to Appear
• James D. Foster, 44, Somerset, two counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Susan Renee Howe, 55, Science Hill, Failure to Appear; Resisting Arrest
• Susan Ann Martinez, 42, Eubank, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
February 13
• Joshua A. Godby, 23, Somerset, Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle); Reckless Driving; Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree; Speeding 26 MPH or > Speed Limit; Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree; Resisting Arrest; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 2nd (Agg Cir); Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Ins/Sec, 1st Off; No Registration Plates
• Brian David Johnson, 41, Somerset, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; two counts of Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Poss of Marijuana; Promoting Contraband - 2nd Degree
• Stacy Ann McNeil, 51, Stanford, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
• Eric Ryan Bender, 44, Liberty, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
