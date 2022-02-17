Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Windy with rain and thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High near 65F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy at times with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Thunder possible. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.