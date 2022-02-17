February 14
• Chelsea Renee Bowling, 28, Eubank, Alcohol Intox In A Public Place 1st & 2nd Offense
• Gregory Rodgers, 57, Danville, IN, Failure to Appear
February 15
• Stephen Eugene Carrender, 51, Bronston, Criminal Abuse 1st Degree-Child 12 or Under
• Zacharia K. Hulett, 25, Stanford, Speeding 16 MPH Over Limit; No Registration Plates; No Registration Receipt; Operating Vehicle with Expired Operators License; Oper Mtr Vehicle u/Infl Alc .08 (189a.010(1a) - 1st
• Jeremy Martin Reynolds, 34, Somerset, Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Falsely Reporting an Incident
• Terrie Sheppard, 41, Owensboro, Criminal Trespassing-2nd Degree
• Melissa Ann Roy, 44, Somerset, TBUT Or Disp All Others
• Daniel L. Foster, 38, Bronston, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; two counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree
• Patrick Lee Sterner, 21, Monticello, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Daniel Ray Tucker, 36, Stearns, KY, Failure to Appear
• Justin Daniel Roberts, 32, Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Jami S. Bailey, 30, Manchester, Fugitive (Warrant Not Required)
• Wade Austin Keeney, 41, Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Cecil L. Sergent, 67, Eubank, Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon; Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm); Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree;
• Jesse R. Collier, 20, Somerset, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Emanuel James Smith, 34, Alcohol Intox In A Public Place 1st & 2nd Offense
• Tana D. Bailey, 42, Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear; Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (<\ 2 Gms Methamphetamine)
• Trevor Lee Bailey, 38, no address listed, Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (<\ 2 Gms Methamphetamine)
• David Christian Tyndall, 40, of Eubank, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• James Harley Cash Beach, 20, Somerset, Failure to Appear; Traffic in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; No Tail Lamps; TBUT Or Disp - Firearm
February 16
• Bruce Anthony McKinney, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Bail Jumping 1st Degree
• Eric Scott Bell, 41, Somerset, Alcohol Intox In A Public Place 1st & 2nd Offense; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Resisting Arrest; Menacing; Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot)
• Mary C. Keith, 43, Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Jordan Dwayne Taylor, 35, Somerset, BOP Transfer
• Bradford Lee Wiles, 43, Science Hill, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
