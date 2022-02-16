February 14
• Robert Dewayne Couch, 51, Somerset, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Steven Wayne Reynoso, 36, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Tabatha Lynn Sammons, 40, Mesa, AZ, TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting
• Robert Dewayne Dabney, 39, Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Anthony Mullins, 53, Eubank, Any Violation Charge (Except Traffic) Not Covered
• Robert E. Lee, 27, Somerset, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Brent Eugene Barton, 45, Nancy, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order; Bail Jumping 1st Degree
• Gerald S. Strunk, 45, Strunk, KY, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st; Operating on Sus or Rev Oper License; Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Req Ins/Sec, 1st Off
• Crystal G. Phelps, 38, Kings Mountain, Failure to Appear
