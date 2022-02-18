February 16
• David A. Summers, 60, no address listed, Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree; Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
• Bradley Gene Rush, 47, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Christie Lee Mink, 49, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Robert David Spurlock, 37, Monticello, Disregarding Traffic Cont Dev-Traffic Light; Operating on Sus or Rev Oper License; Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Gerald D. Smith, 47, Hustonville, Poss of Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Oper Mtr Vehicle u/Infl Sub (189a.010(1c) - 1st; Poss of Marijuana; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; License To Be In Possession
• Brennan K. Oaks, 29, Stanford, Menacing
• Harrison R. May, 39, Lexington, Oper Mtr Vehicle u/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 4th Or >; Poss of Open Alc Beverage Cont in Motor Veh Prohibited
February 17
• James C. Carrier, Danville, One Headlight; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Operating on Sus or Rev Oper License
• Autumn Nicole Smith, 22, Somerset, Serving Parole Violation Warrant; Speeding 26 MPH or > Speed Limit; Theft of Identity of Another w/o Consent; Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (<\ 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Poss of Marijuana; Escape 2nd Degree-(Identify Facility); Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree-Police Officer; Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree; Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle); Reckless Driving
• Jarrod Randal New, 46, Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Melanie Renee Price, 43, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Rose Lashae McGuire, 32, Georgetown, KY, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Shawn Kyle Burdine, 36, Bronston, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Brian Oliver Muse, 42, Science Hill, Failure to Appear
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.