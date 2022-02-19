February 17
• Yvonne Nicole Roy-Ryan, 40, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
February 18
• David Layne Cress, 60, Stanford, Driving on DUI Suspended License-1st Offense; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; License to Be in Possession
• Roy Lee Wallace, 22, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Ayla Evalee Lovins, 28, Somerset, Assault, 2nd Degree - Domestic Violence; Strangulation 1st Degree
• Luther Fugate, 51, Waynesburg, Court Ordered
• Laurel Porter Keeney, 63, Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Mark Alan Bauer II, 34, Somerset, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• Blaine Allen Barrett, 35, Eubank, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
