February 17

• Yvonne Nicole Roy-Ryan, 40, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines

February 18

• David Layne Cress, 60, Stanford, Driving on DUI Suspended License-1st Offense; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; License to Be in Possession

• Roy Lee Wallace, 22, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)

• Ayla Evalee Lovins, 28, Somerset, Assault, 2nd Degree - Domestic Violence; Strangulation 1st Degree

• Luther Fugate, 51, Waynesburg, Court Ordered

• Laurel Porter Keeney, 63, Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)

• Mark Alan Bauer II, 34, Somerset, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Serving Parole Violation Warrant

• Blaine Allen Barrett, 35, Eubank, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)

