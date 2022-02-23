February 18
• Richard Ping, 37, Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Jake Brumley, 26, TBUT or Disp Contents from Vehicle
• Angela M. Sweet, 48, Monticello, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Brandon Joseph Bradley, 35, Nancy, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Joshua John Smith, 45, Decatur, AL, Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (On Foot); Resisting Arrest; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Ins/Sec, 1st Off; Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle; Careless Driving; Fugitive (Warrant Not Required)
February 19
• Michael J. Estes, 27, Stanford, No Registration Plates; No Registration Receipt; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Req Ins/Sec, 1st Off; License To Be In Possession; Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Terry Glen Wicker, 51, Somerset, Strangulation 1st Degree; Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury; Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (On Foot); Fugitive from Another State - Warrant Required
• Cindy Marie Wicker, 40, Somerset, Strangulation 1st Degree
• Nathanael Lee Drury, 27, Somerset, Oper Mtr Vehicle u/Infl Alc .08 (189a.010(1a) - 1st (Agg Cir)
• Stevie Claxton, 26, Somerset, Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - ( > Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine)
• Luke E. Rogers, 25, Nancy, Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree
• James Bradley Townsend, 52, Somerset, Poss of Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Drug Unspecified); Failure To Or use of Improper Signal; Poss of Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
• Amber Nicole Hoskins, 27, Crab Orchard, Failure to Appear
• Holly Megan Sumner, 36, Evarts, KY, Serving Parole Violation Warrant; Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - ( > Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - ( > Or = 2 Gms Heroin but <\ 100 Gms)
• Dustin Luied Brewer, 34, Somerset, Failure to Appear; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Heroin); Failure to Appear
• Michael Jeffery Ridener, 24, London, three counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
February 20
• Dalton Bailey Roe, 18, Crab Orchard, Speeding 23 MPH Over Limit; Oper Mtr Vehicle u/Infl Alc .08 (189a.010(1b) - 1st; Poss Of Marijuana; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Carrying a Concealed Weapon; Failure to Wear Seat Belts
• Damean Joe McBride, 29, Somerset, Violation Of A Kentucky EPO or DVO
• Heather N. Coomer, 35, Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Shane N. Cooney, 33, Monticello, Failure to Appear
• Jerry Lee Land, 49, Albany, Burglary 3rd Degree
• Thomas Lee Wilson, 41, Springfield, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; TBUT or Disp All Others $1,000 <\ $10,000; Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle-2nd or > Offense
• Bobby D. Johnson, 44, Crab Orchard, two counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; No Registration Receipt; No Registration Plates; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Ins/Sec, 1st Off; Operating on Sus or Rev Oper License; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) - 2nd; Improper Or No Windshield
• Joseph W. Jones, 46, Stearns, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Renee D. Mahoney, 45, Somerset, Failure to Appear
February 21
• Crystal Ann Chapman, 36, Somerset, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
• Joshua Briar Vanover, 30, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Dakota Joe Lear, 28, Georgetown, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
• Retonya Partin, 51, Stanford, Assault, 4th Degree (No Visible Injury)
• William Hoberd Shadoan, 48, Whitley City, Failure to Appear
• Christopher M. Sirk, 27, Liberty, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Poss of Marijuana; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Ronald E. Grundy, 40, Whitley City, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Resisting Arrest; Poss Cont Sub, 2nd Degree - Drug Unspecified; Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order;
• Rodney Vance Blevins, 67, Eubank, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Hydrocodone); Prescription Cont Sub Not Proper Contain 1st Off; Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree - Drug Unspecified
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.