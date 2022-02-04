February 2
• Gage Eell Brown, 20, Crab Orchard, Failure to Appear
February 3
• John William Bingham III, 47, Somerset, Cruelty to Animals-2nd Degree; three counts of Failure to Appear; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Jeffrey W. Denson, 46, Stanford, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Heroin); Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Drug Unspecified)
• Norman Neal Hughes, 38, Ferguson, TBUT Or Disp Auto $10,000 <\ $1,000,000; Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree; TBUT Or Disp All Others
• Richard Randolph, 54, Somerset, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Ty Rueben Boling, 49, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
