February 21

• Brandon Troy Beatty, 29, Richmond, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines

• James Wayne Bennett, 50, Somerset, Public Intoxication U/Infl Cont Sub (Excluding Alcohol); Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree

February 22

• Edward Kent James, 55, Eubank, Failure to Appear

• Demarcus Gray Bowman, 20, Lancaster, Failure to Appear

• Clifford Honaker, 30, Glasgow, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)

• Michael M. Kennedy, 56, Hustonville, Bail Jumping 1st Degree

• Paul Anthony Watson, 26, Eubank, Failure to Appear

• Alexander James Seeman, 29, Somerset, Court Ordered

• Nikki Michelle Branscum, 33, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting

• Matthew D. Settle, 43, Stanford, Alcohol Intox in a Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense); Endangering the Welfare of a Minor

February 23

• Keri Lynn Miller, 33, Somerset, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)

• Serenity Lee Shumake, 26, Burnside, Court Ordered

• Latisha L. Bunch, 33, Russell Springs, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)

