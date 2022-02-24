February 21
• Brandon Troy Beatty, 29, Richmond, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• James Wayne Bennett, 50, Somerset, Public Intoxication U/Infl Cont Sub (Excluding Alcohol); Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree
February 22
• Edward Kent James, 55, Eubank, Failure to Appear
• Demarcus Gray Bowman, 20, Lancaster, Failure to Appear
• Clifford Honaker, 30, Glasgow, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Michael M. Kennedy, 56, Hustonville, Bail Jumping 1st Degree
• Paul Anthony Watson, 26, Eubank, Failure to Appear
• Alexander James Seeman, 29, Somerset, Court Ordered
• Nikki Michelle Branscum, 33, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting
• Matthew D. Settle, 43, Stanford, Alcohol Intox in a Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense); Endangering the Welfare of a Minor
February 23
• Keri Lynn Miller, 33, Somerset, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
• Serenity Lee Shumake, 26, Burnside, Court Ordered
• Latisha L. Bunch, 33, Russell Springs, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
