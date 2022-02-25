February 23
• Brandon Chase Douglas, 35, Junction City, KY, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree - Drug Unspecified; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Public Intoxication u/Infl Cont Sub (Excluding Alcohol)
• Clarrisa Ann Yankey, 31, Parksville, KY, Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Oper Mtr Vehicle u/Infl Alc .08 (189a.010(1a) - 1st; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Heroin); Failure To Or use of Improper Signal
• Timothy John Anglin, 39, Somerset, Failure to Comply w/Sex Offender Registration (2nd or > Offense)
• David N. Fender, 57, Somerset, three counts of Failure to Appear; Promoting Contraband - 1st Degree
February 24
• Larry Gene Thompson, 42, Kings Mountain, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; Failure to Appear; Careless Driving; Failure to Wear Seatbelts; No Registration Plates; No Registration Receipt; Improper Display of Registration Plates; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; two counts of Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Req Ins/Sec, 1st Off; Operating on Sus or Rev Oper License; Failure to Notify Adrs Change to Dept of Trans; License to be in Possession; No Brake Lights (Passenger Vehicles; Rear License Not Illuminated; Poss of Marijuana; Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (> OR = 2 Gms Methamphetamine)
• William Eriq Litteral, 19, Somerset, two counts of Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; two counts of Failure to Appear
• David Ryan Oaks, 41, Somerset, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury
• Cody Wayne Lockard, 29, Hustonville, Court Ordered
• Michael R. Torres, 25, Hustonville, Court Ordered
• Christopher John Robert Phelps, 32, Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Ethel M. Brown, 42, Hustonville, Court Ordered
• Johnnie W. Hurt, 44, Stanford, Assault, 2nd Degree - Domestic Violence; Strangulation 2nd Degree
• Thomas W. Branscum, 37, Burnside, two counts of Failure to Appear; Bail Jumping 1st Degree
