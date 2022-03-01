February 24
• Devion M. Stigall, 19, Eubank, Rear License Not Illuminated; Improper Turning; Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (Motor Vehicle); Driving Too Fast for Traffic Conditions; Oper Mtr Vehicle u/Infl Alc .08 (189a.010(1a) - 1st (Agg Cir); Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Reckless Driving; Failure To Produce Insurance Card
• Christopher S. Phelps, 40, Nancy, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Brandon Coffey, 37, Stanford, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Kyle Matthew Freeman, 28, Somerset, Dist of Matter Portraying Sexual Perf by Minor, 1st Off; Promoting a Minor (U/16) In Sex Performance
• Jonathan Ralph Mayfield, 25, Somerset, Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place 1st & 2nd Offense
February 25
• Quinton M. Stringer, 33, Bronston, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc/Sub (189A.010(1E) - 1st
• Tonya Lee Hollis, 43, Nancy, Criminal Trespassing-2nd Degree; Resisting Arrest
• Kendra Lynn Eldridge, 36, Somerset, US Marshal Service transfer
• Larry Dan Harville Jr., 41, Williamsburg, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Judy Ann Short, 47, Ferguson, three counts of Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Shemia Marie Crouse, 27, Somerset, TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Jonathan Ralph Mayfield, 25, Somerset, Alc Intox in a Pub Place 3rd or > Off in 12 months
• Jacob Scott Reynolds, 23, Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Jerry Robinson, 47, Petersburg, KY, Court Ordered
• Rocky L. Smith, 43, Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Brandon Lee Butt, 38, Nancy, Court Ordered
• Roy Lee Simpson, 48, Nancy, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation); Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - Drug Unspecified; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Lance Eric Baker, 33, Nancy, charge not listed
• Stacey Ann Lyons, 44, Parkers Lake, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• James Andrew Casada, 36, Somerset, Court Ordered
• Alexander Helms, 22, Somerset, Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Offense (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives); Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - ( <\ 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
• Vertrees Brown Jr., 56, Somerset, charge not listed
• Eric John Bresson, 28, Stanford, Probation Violation (For Misdemeanor Offense)
February 26
• Jeffery P. Kidd, 56, Eubank, Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance 1st and 2nd Offense; Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License; No Registration Receipt; Failure To Notify Adrs Change To Dept Of Trans
• Samuel Thompson, 19, Albany, Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place, 1st & 2nd Offenses
• Willard Jerome Cummins, 44, Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Mika Pesha Stigall, 34, Lexington, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Leshawnda Donette Dumphord, 36, Monticello, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Sell/Transfer Simulated Cont Sub 2nd > Offense; two counts of Failure to Appear; three counts of Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order; Theft by Deception-Include Cold Checks $1,000 <\ $10,000; Fraud Use of Credit Card $1,000 <\ $10,000; Persistent Felony Offender II
• Christopher Benjamin Eaglin, 36, Cincinnati, Fugitive (Warrant Not Required)
February 27
• Sherill Padgett, 55, Waynesburg, No Registration Plates; No Registration Receipt; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); License To Be In Possession; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure To Or Use of Improper Signal
• James Clayton Carrier, 37, Danville, Rear License Not Illuminated; Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Req Ins/Sec, 1st Off; License to be in Possession; Improper Equipment
• Brett L. Hadley, 34, Science Hill, Receiving Stolen Property $1,000 <\ $10,000; Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree; Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree; Resisting Arrest; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st
• John Allen Winstead Sr., 50, Somerset, three counts of Failure to Appear; two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Chelsea Renee Bowling, 28, Eubank, Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree
• Clarence Awesome Lee, 34, Somerset, two counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Devin M. Owens, 28, Danville, Disregarding Stop Sign; Reckless Driving; Disregarding Traffic Cont Dev-Traffic Light; Speeding 26 MPH or > Speed Limit; Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle); Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree; Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon; Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon; Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree; Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order; Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Poss of Marijuana; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess
• Anna Grundy Johnson, 50, Springfield, KY, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree - Drug Unspecified; Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Gregory Wayne Marlow, 62, Springfield, KY, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Poss of Marijuana; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - Drug Unspecified; Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree - Drug Unspecified; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st
February 28
• Amanda L. Goff, 40, Lancaster, TBUT Or Disp Auto - $10,000 Or More But U/$1,000,000; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc/Sub (189A.010(1E) - 1st; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree
• Lori Luanne Garner, 37, Stearns, KY, Failure to Appear
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.