February 28
• Allen Larue Reynolds, 38, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Terry Dewayne Pitman, 52, Somerset, two counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Corey Lynn Mounce, 46, Somerset, two counts of Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order; Bail Jumping 1st Degree; two counts of Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
• Joshua D. Dooley, 35, Crab Orchard, Improper Display of Registration Plates; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; No Registration Receipt; No Registration Plates; Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Req Ins/Sec, 1st Off; Operating Vehicle with Expired Operators License; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Improper Registration Plate; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; License To Be In Possession; Theft of Motor Vehicle Registration Plate
• Zachary Daniel Meece, 38, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Michael Dewayne Nevels, 40, Bronston, Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Resisting Arrest
• Tony B. Ware, 57, Burnside, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Illegal Possession of Legend Drug
• Walker Hanley, 53, Lexington, TBUT Or Disp All Others
• Kyle Kingsley Blane Wright Jr., 32, Somerset, Intimidating a Participant in the Legal Process
March 1
• Thomas Allen Hamley, 41, Somerset, Failure to Appear; Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• Robert William Pac, 49, Somerset, Court Ordered
• Michael Anthony Wilson, 35, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• William Walker Warner, 41, London, Failure to Appear
