February 28

• Allen Larue Reynolds, 38, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)

• Terry Dewayne Pitman, 52, Somerset, two counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines

• Corey Lynn Mounce, 46, Somerset, two counts of Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order; Bail Jumping 1st Degree; two counts of Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor

• Joshua D. Dooley, 35, Crab Orchard, Improper Display of Registration Plates; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; No Registration Receipt; No Registration Plates; Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Req Ins/Sec, 1st Off; Operating Vehicle with Expired Operators License; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Improper Registration Plate; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; License To Be In Possession; Theft of Motor Vehicle Registration Plate

• Zachary Daniel Meece, 38, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)

• Michael Dewayne Nevels, 40, Bronston, Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Resisting Arrest

• Tony B. Ware, 57, Burnside, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Illegal Possession of Legend Drug

• Walker Hanley, 53, Lexington, TBUT Or Disp All Others

• Kyle Kingsley Blane Wright Jr., 32, Somerset, Intimidating a Participant in the Legal Process

March 1

• Thomas Allen Hamley, 41, Somerset, Failure to Appear; Serving Parole Violation Warrant

• Robert William Pac, 49, Somerset, Court Ordered

• Michael Anthony Wilson, 35, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)

• William Walker Warner, 41, London, Failure to Appear

