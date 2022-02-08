February 4
• Darrin Denney, 47, Berea, Improper Display of Registration Plates; Improper Registration Plate; Display of Illegal/Altered Registration Plate; Receiving Stolen Property $1,000 <\ $10,000; Driving on DUI Suspended License - 1st Offense; Oper Mtr Vehicle/Mtrcyc Funct w/o Ignition Interlock Device; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; License to be in Possession; Failure To Notify Adrs Change To Dept Of Trans
• Casey E. Allan, 33, Nancy, Cruelty to Animals-2nd Degree; Propagation and Holding of Wildlife w/o Permit
• Christopher S. Phelps, 40, Nancy, TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting $500 <\ $1,000
• Jessica Rahe McKee, 35, Somerset, Serving Parole Violation Warrant
February 5
• Richard Ezra Major, 41, Nancy, Violation Of A Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Jeffery Todd Smith, 22, Barbourville, Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place 1st & 2nd Offense
• Angela Renee Dodd, 48, Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear
• Erica Cree King, 30, Strunk, KY, Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree
• Ronald Jared Kendrick, 29, Whitley City, Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
• Rachael Katherine Petriw, 37, Science Hill, Serving Parole Violation Warrant; Resisting Arrest; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree
• Anson Noble Hickman, 48, Monticello, Oper Mtr Vehicle u/Infl Sub (189a.010(1c) - 1st; No Registration Plates; No Registration Receipt; Improper Display of Registration Plate; Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Req Ins/Sec, 1st Off; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Failure To Notify Adrs Change To Dept Of Trans; Disposal of Hazardous Waste
February 6
• Jason Allen Mullins, 41, Burnside, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Michael Jordan Galloway, 30, Somerset, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; three counts of Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Tracy Kay Costello, 41, Somerset, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
• Julio Cesar-Luna Rodriguez, 21, no address listed, Disregarding Traffic Cont Dev-Traffic Light; No Operators-Moped License; Oper Mtr Vehicle u/Infl Alc (189a.010(1b) - 1st
• Joseph Marquis Strunk, 37, Louisville, Bail Jumping 1st Degree; Failure to Appear
• Joseph Ira Montaigne, 43, Burnside, Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
• Chrissa N. Canada, 25, Somerset, Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
• Love Leann Phelps, 47, Stanford, three counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Trysten S. Cundiff, 19, Nancy, Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle); Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree-Police Officer; Tampering with Physical Evidence; Speeding 26 MPH or > Speed Limit; Reckless Driving; Failure To or Improper Signal; Disregarding Stop Sign; Improper Passing
• Jeffery Scott Brashears, 56, Somerset, Oper Mtr Vehicle u/Infl Sub (189a.010(1c) - 1st; Disregarding Stop Sign; Failure to or Use of Improper Signal; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Failure To Notify Adrs Change To Dept Of Trans
• Brian Mckenzie Bourne, 25, Stanford, Violation Of A Kentucky EPO/DVO; Public Intoxication u/Infl Cont Sub (Excluding Alcohol)
• George Allen Baird, 47, Whitley City, Failure to Appear
• Matthew Lee McCarty, 30, Waynesburg, One Headlight; No Registration Plates; No Registration Receipt; Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Req Ins/Sec, 1st Off; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle); Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (On Foot); Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree; Reckless Driving; Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
• Matthew C. Harris, 28, Kings Mountain, two counts of Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
