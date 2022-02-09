February 6
• Alex Joshua Taylor, 22, Danville, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Joseph William Roberts, 42, Somerset, Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree
• Elizabeth Price Garr, 48, Stanford, Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place 1st & 2nd Offenses; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Resisting Arrest; Failure To Notify Adrs Change To Dept Of Trans
• Jarrick Pierre Garr, 31, Stanford, Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
February 7
• Richard Michael Watts, 26, Somerset, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Possession Of Open Alcoholic Beverage or Container In Motor Vehicle Prohibited; Reckless Driving; No Registration Plates; Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Req Ins/Sec, 1st Off
• Troy Huff, 59, Somerset, Court Ordered
• Ronnie Keith Fry, 49, Nancy, Court Ordered
• Terry Jan Mounce, 56, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• David Michael Beasley, 29, Somerset, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
• Edwin Allen Stevens, 36, Somerset, Court Ordered
• Angela Esker Taylor, 40, Somerset, Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• Lisa Annette Millstead, 55, Somerset, two counts of Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Darin Shayne McKinney, 50, Somerset, Strangulation 1st Degree; Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree
• Elicia Faye Davis, 38, Nancy, charges not listed
• William Scott Sizemore, 42, Waynesburg, Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
February 8
• Scott J. Broughton, 51, Stanford, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense);
• Darren R. Strunk, 51, Parkers Lake, KY, Receiving Stolen Property $500 <\ $1,000
• Timothy Neil Jent, 49, Somerset, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Serving Parole Violation Warrant
