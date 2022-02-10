February 8
• Brenda Kay Perkins, 52, Eubank, Failure to Appear
• Anthony Ryan Powell, 27, Mount Vernon, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Tammy Gay Sears, 52, Science Hill, three counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Eric Lee Faulkner, 33, Gray, KY, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Jody E. Bandy, 46, Somerset, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc/Sub (189A.010(1E) - 2nd; Possession Of Open Alcoholic Beverage or Container In Motor Vehicle Prohibited; Failure To Produce Insurance Card
• Betty Belcher, 45, London, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Anthony Clay Newell, 50, Somerset, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Charles E. Madon, 21, Corbin, Criminal Abuse 1st Degree - Child 12 or Under; Assault, 1st Degree
• Codie-Michael Walker Wilson, 29, Somerset, Failure To Or Use of Improper Signal; Booster Seat Violations; Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License; No Registration Receipt; Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Elizabeth Katherine Cano, 39, Stanford, Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 Or More
• Darcey M. Ross, 36, Somerset, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
February 9
• Amy Lynn Barnett, 34, Taylorsville, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Donald Lee Dowell, 45, Waynesburg, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.