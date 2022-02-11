February 9
• Edgil A. Hill, 40, Tateville, Possession Of Firearm By Convicted Felon; Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon
• Branden Lee Birchum, 31, Nicholasville, Serving Warrant (For Other Police Agency)
• Robert Oscar Stringer, 42, Science Hill, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree
• Elizabeth Price Garr, 48, Stanford, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury
February 10
• Dylan James Burton, 35, Nancy, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury; Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; TBUT Or Disp All Others $500 <\ $1,000
• Randy Justin Fields, 36, Somerset, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st
• Shania Lynn Head, 25, Somerset, Failure to Appear
