Federal agency reports earthquake near Somerset

Did you feel it?
The U.S. Geological Survey has reported an earthquake occurred near Somerset at 1:39 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
The 2.7-magnitude earthquake's epicenter is reported to have been just over 13 miles (21 kilometers) east-northeast from downtown Somerset and 30 miles south of Berea at a depth of nearly 3.48 miles down (5.6 kilometers).
According to the federal agency's website, only five people reported feeling the quake. Anyone who did and wishes to report it can do so by answering a questionnaire at https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/se60290081/tellus.
Minor seismic activity is not that uncommon in this region. Kentucky Emergency Management urges citizens to be prepared for any natural disaster with the Central United States Earthquake Consortium recommending the following seven steps for preparation in the event of a major earthquake (magnitude of 5.5 or greater):
Step 1: SECURE your space by identifying hazards and securing moveable items.
Step 2: PLAN to be safe by creating a disaster plan and deciding how you will communicate in an emergency.
Step 3: ORGANIZE disaster supplies in convenient locations.
Step 4: MINIMIZE financial hardship by organizing important documents, strengthening your property, and considering insurance.
Survive and Recover
DURING the next big earthquake, and immediately after, is when your level of preparedness will make a difference in how you and others survive and can respond to emergencies:
Step 5: DROP, COVER, and HOLD ON when the earth shakes.
Step 6: IMPROVE safety after earthquakes by evacuating if necessary, helping the injured, and preventing further injuries or damage.
AFTER the immediate threat of the earthquake has passed, your level of preparedness will determine your quality of life in the weeks and months that follow:
Step 7: RECONNECT and RESTORE daily life by reconnecting with others, repairing damage, and rebuilding community.
