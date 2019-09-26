Federal Court denies appeal of man sentenced for producing child porn

A Pine Knot man who pleaded guilty in federal court to attempting to create child pornography has had an appeal of his sentence denied.
Donald A. Koger was sentenced to 26 years in prison and 10 years of supervised release in June 2018. The sentencing came from Koger's plea agreement submitted in November 2017.
Koger appealed the sentence, based in part on his argument that the court sentenced him multiple times on the same count, and also failed to address that his prescribed medication, Abilify, may have affected him.
Abilify, also known as aripiprazole, is prescribed to treat several mental issues, including depression and bipolar disorder.
Koger was originally arrested in June 2017 after an investigation in which he was accused of attempting to use a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of documenting it.
The incidents took place in Pulaski County between November 2013 and October 2015.
In the Court of Appeals decision, the document states that while preparing Koger's pre-sentencing report, a U.S. probation officer said that there was more than one minor involved, and that each minor is to be treated as a separate victim.
Therefore, the U.S. District court's sentencing of both "Count 1" and "Count 1A" was valid, according to the Court of Appeals.
As for the Abilify question, the appeal states that Koger argued at length during sentencing that the drugs was prescribed due to issues related to his military career, and that the Food and Drug Administration's warning of side effects included "uncontrollable urges."
The Court of Appeals noted that during sentencing, the lower court noted that "a sentence at the top of that range was not imposed due to Koger's 'history of service to the country, as well as his mental health and addiction issues.'"
The lower court did not give any indication that it did not understand Koger's argument, according to the Court of Appeals.
