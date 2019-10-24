A federal trial that was set to begin Monday has been pushed back to the first of next year.
Shmaure De-Quan Woods, 26, of Dayton, Ohio; Tommy Wayne Vaughn Jr., 42, of Somerset; Dennis Craig Shumaker, 60, of Somerset; and Michael Tyler Davidson, 32, of Somerset, were indicted by a federal grand jury back in June in a case that involves charges of conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and conspiracy to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl.
Due to one of the defense attorneys undergoing surgery on October 4 that requires a 60-day recovery period, the trial set for October 28 has been continued until January 6.
The case stems from a Pulaski County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) investigation that begun with February 5 traffic stop.
PCSO reported at the time that Vaughn was pulled over around 9:22 p.m. that night on Wilson Road, driving a 2006 Chrysler 300M with only one functioning headlight. Assisting at the scene was Deputy Brandon Smith, whose K-9 Leo indicated a positive alert while doing a "walk around" of the vehicle. A subsequent search revealed approximately 14 grams of suspected heroin and 25 grams of suspected meth along with drug paraphernalia and around $2,000 in cash.
Based on information from the traffic stop, Daryl Kegley of PCSO's Narcotic's Division obtained a search warrant for a residence on Waycross Street. Officer from PCSO, Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force and Burnside Police Department went to the home around 1:36 a.m. February 6. While there, they made contact with Shumaker and Woods, as well as two juveniles who were taken into protective custody by the Department of Community Based Services.
Law enforcement found 46 grams of suspected heroin, 64 grams of suspected meth, digital scales, baggies and a small amount of marijuana during the search of the residence.
All three men were arrested and taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center. Davidson was charged at a later time.
Vaughn and Davidson have been lodged at the Laurel County Correctional Center since July 9. The status of the other defendants couldn't be determined at press time.
