A third defendant has been added to a federal case in which two people are accused of selling drugs in Pulaski County, one of whom is a Eubank woman who reportedly owned more than 40 firearms.
The case has been reassigned a jury trial date in front of Judge Robert E. Wier for November 4 in U.S. District Court in London. The original trial date was in August.
The new defendant is named as Tyrell Coleman, aka Cuz, and is charged with conspiring with Pulaski Resident Billie Jean Lunceford, aka Billie Livesay, and co-defendant Gary Lester Metcalf, whose address is listed by the Pulaski County Detention Center as Berea.
The three are charged with distributing 500 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine withing Pulaski, Laurel, Rockcastle and Madison counties.
The distribution took place between March 2018 and February 2019.
Lunceford and Metcalf were charged in the case back in June of this year.
In addition to that charge, Lunceford is charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth, and being a felon in possession of firearms.
Metcalf has pleaded not guilty to his charge. Lunceford had pleaded not guilty to all charges.
As of Tuesday, there was no arraignment nor arrest information for Coleman.
Court documents state that on February 10 in Pulaski County, Lunceford was found in possession of 50 grams of a mixture containing meth.
Lunceford was reported to have been in possession of several rifles, several .410-gauge, 12-gauge and 16-gauge shotguns, and 14 pistols.
At least five of the firearms have no visible serial numbers
Lunceford, Coleman and Metcalf each face between 10 years and life in prison, and a $10 million fine for the first charge in the indictment.
Additionally, Lunceford faces between five years and life for the first firearm charge, up to 10 years for the second firearm charge and between five and 40 years for the second drug charge.
