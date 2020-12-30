More than two years after Rite Aid closed in Somerset, the building at the corner of US 27 and Oakhill Road is expected to spring back to life in the Spring of 2021.
In recent weeks, a new banner sign hailing the opening of Feeders Pet Supply -- a rapidly expanding pet supply chain based in Louisville -- appeared on the outer walls. Founded in 1959, Feeders Supply Company has grown from one family-owned store specializing in livestock feed to 25 locations throughout Kentucky and southern Indiana that offers premier pet food and supplies.
"We're looking to grow," Feeders Supply CEO Brannon Dixon said, adding that Somerset will be store no. 27 after no. 26 opens in Eastgate, Ohio, next month. "We'll open Somerset hopefully around the beginning of April."
Other openings are planned in Danville and Georgetown later in the spring. While the coronavirus pandemic has mostly hindered the economy, Dixon noted the pet industry continues to do well.
"We've seen an uptick in pet adoptions," Dixon said. "On the flip side, we're competing with online retailers like Chewy and Amazon so when we come into a community, we have our own website. We do home delivery; you can buy online and pick up at the store with 10 percent off. Then we also have auto order where customers can set up having, for example, their dog food delivered every four, five, six, seven weeks, whatever you pick, and we will automatically deliver it to your house without you ever having to think about it."
While the familiar blue Rite Aid canopy will come down, the major changes will be seen inside.
"We're putting in a grooming salon," Dixon said, adding there will also be self-serve pet wash stations and a large Zoo section to accompany the more traditional dog and cat fare.
Having headed Feeders Supply for a little over a year, Dixon told the Commonwealth Journal he first became familiar with Somerset while working in Walmart's Louisville offices from 2006 to 2010.
"I think it has a fantastic summer crowd that comes in with the lake along with the great community of local folks," he said. "This Rite Aid building became available and it's in a great location. I thought it was the perfect spot to put a Feeders Pet Supply. It's probably one of the stores we've fought for the most.
"We're excited to get to Somerset. I think it's going to be a good community to serve and grow into."
