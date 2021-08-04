FEMA files notices on storm, flooding assistance

Now that the deadline for federal assistance has passed for citizens impacted by the late winter storms and flooding, FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) appears to be turning its attention to helping local governments with road damages.
Last week, the agency issued two public notices -- one regarding damages from the winter storms which occurred between February 8 and February 19 (https://www.fema.gov/disaster-federal-register-notice/dr-4592-ky-public-notice-002), and the other for the flooding which occurred between February 27 and March 14 (https://www.fema.gov/disaster-federal-register-notice/dr-4595-ky-public-notice-003).
Pulaski County was included in both disaster declarations.
The notices describe the agency's legal requirement to include the public in its evaluation of proposed activities' impact to or by floodplains and wetlands; and effects to historic resources. They serve as the "final public notice" for efforts funded by FEMA's Public Assistance (PA) program for "road repair activities that substantially conform to their pre-disaster design and dimensions, allowing minor upgrades for mitigation and standard methods of repair."
Proposed action, according to the notice, includes: the repair or replacement of fill, gravel, asphalt, chip and seal, and concrete road surfaces and sub-bases; removal of debris from, reestablishment, or regrading of roadway ditches; and in-kind replacement of lost roadway shoulder fill material including previously existing quantities of rip rap that washed out. The notices do not apply to projects that include repair of existing or installation of new culverts, low water crossings, bridges, or polybags and other methods of repair that include the addition of concrete.
Interested persons may obtain information about assistance projects by writing to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Region 4, 3005 Chamblee-Tucker Road, Atlanta, GA 30341, or by emailing to FEMA-R4EHP@fema.dhs.gov. Comments should be sent in writing with the subject line, "FINAL PUBLIC NOTICE FEMA-4592/4595-DR-KY, involving roads for similar, and minor repairs," at the above addresses by August 10, 15 days from when the notices were issued on July 26.
For individuals who did apply for disaster assistance for their own properties, federal officials recommend:
• Staying in Touch with FEMA - The easiest way to update your application, check your status or provide missing information is to create an account at DisasterAssistance.gov or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585). Multilingual operators are available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time. Those who use a Relay service, such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel should provide their specific number assigned to that service so that FEMA can contact you. Phone calls from FEMA may come from an unidentified number.
• Following Up on U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Disaster Assistance Loans - Businesses and individuals may obtain information and loan applications by calling the SBA's Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing), or by emailing DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. Loan applications can be downloaded at sba.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155. Find out more at SBA Loans for Disaster Recovery | FEMA.gov
• Appealing FEMA's Disaster Assistance Determination Letter - if you are found to be ineligible for disaster assistance following the severe storms, or you feel the award amount is not enough. Read your determination letter carefully to understand why the decision was made and how you can receive the assistance you need. For more information, contact the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585). Find out more at How to Appeal a FEMA Disaster Assistance Decision | FEMA.gov
If you don't have internet access or need services not found on the website, you may call the FEMA Helpline to: Add or change household members and number of occupants; Update contact preferences (mail, email, text, etc.); Update payment preference; Notify FEMA of a change in your current address; and/or Correct or verify home and property damage.
When calling, you should provide your nine-digit registration number, which can be found on all communications from FEMA.
For more information on Kentucky's disaster recovery, visit https://kyem.ky.gov and www.fema.gov/disaster/4595. You may also follow FEMA on www.facebook.com/fema and Twitter @FEMARegion4.
