Gov. Andy Beshear, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management have announced that FEMA staff will be available to meet in person at additional Individual Assistance Registration Support Centers in Lawrence, Perry, Madison and Rockcastle counties to assist Kentuckians impacted by historic flooding Feb. 27–March 14, 2021.
The deadline to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance was extended to July 8, 2021.
“Thank you to FEMA for providing additional in-person help for our people who have faced significant losses due to this year’s severe storms through no fault of their own,” said Gov. Beshear. “I encourage all eligible Kentuckians to apply as soon as possible, and to call or meet with FEMA staff in person if you need help.”
Homeowners and renters affected by severe flooding in the 31 counties included in President Joe Biden’s April 23 federal disaster declaration for Individual Assistance can visit any in-person registration site, regardless of which county they live in.
The 31 counties include Anderson, Boyd, Breathitt, Clark, Clay, Estill, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Johnson, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Warren and Woodford.
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced today that it has also extended the deadline to July 8, 2021, for businesses of all sizes, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters to apply for a physical disaster loan.
“Our FEMA partners are making every effort to register all of our displaced residents, with over 3,200 applications to date and over $4.8 million disbursed in the individual and household assistance program for this disaster event,” stated Michael Dossett, director of Kentucky Emergency Management.
Open through Saturday, June 26:
• Lawrence County – Lawrence County Community Center, 180 Bulldog Lane, Louisa
• Perry County – Hal Rogers Forum, 100 Bulldog Road, Hazard
• Madison County – Madison County JIC Building, 558 South Keeneland Drive, Richmond
Open Monday and Tuesday, June 28-29:
• Rockcastle County – Rockcastle County Emergency Operations Center, 755 Progress Drive, Mount Vernon
Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.
Locations, dates and times of the registration at support centers are subject to change based on needs or circumstances. Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or log on to one of the links below to check availability.
The fastest and easiest way to apply is by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov.
If it is not possible to register online, call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585). The toll-free telephone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Time seven days a week. Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel should update FEMA with their specific number assigned to that service.
You should have the following information available to register:
Address of the damaged primary dwelling where damage occurred;
Current mailing address;
Current telephone number;
Social Security number;
Your insurance information;
Total household annual income;
Routing and account numbers for checking or savings accounts so FEMA may directly transfer disaster assistance funds; and
A general description of disaster damage and losses.
President Biden’s federal disaster declaration is the largest award for displaced individuals from damage to homes since a massive flooding event impacted the state in May 2010, when more than 4,200 structures were affected. In this case, counties have reported more than 1,200 instances of damage to infrastructure, debris removal and emergency measures, costing more than $72 million.
Disaster Food Benefits Available to More Kentuckians Affected by Floods
Gov. Beshear said Monday that more Kentuckians affected by recent flooding may be eligible to apply for disaster food benefits during a six-day application process that ends Monday, June 28, 2021.
Gov. Beshear’s administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture have received approval for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP.
These are benefits for flood-affected residents who lived or worked in the following counties between Feb. 26 and March 14, 2021: Anderson, Boyd, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Warren and Woodford.
For more information on Kentucky’s disaster recovery, visit https://kyem.ky.gov and www.fema.gov/disaster/4595. You may also follow FEMA on www.facebook.com/fema and Twitter @FEMARegion4.
