Somerset is one of three cities where FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) has dispatched a strike team to assist with severe COVID-19 cases.
Governor Andy Beshear requested the teams earlier this week and they arrived Friday in Somerset, Louisville and Prestonsburg. They are positioned in areas, according to state officials, that have shown an increase in infections or projected to have an increase in infections as well as in areas where hospitals are near full capacity. The teams will serve as backup for local ambulance services by performing patient transfers from one hospital to another for the next month while local crews focus on emergency calls.
"Our hospitals have never been more stressed and stretched during this pandemic than they are right now," Gov. Beshear said, "and this FEMA assistance is critical to support some of our hospitals and health care heroes that need the most help. I will continue to act to boost our health care capacity and help our hospitals during the most dangerous stretch of this pandemic that has already killed more than 7,600 Kentuckians."
The Beshear administration requested the FEMA strike teams from the National Medical Transport and Support Services to help with patient transports and care as the number of COVID-19 cases requiring hospitalization has surged over the past few weeks. Each strike team includes five ALS (advanced life support) ambulances and 10 crew members.
"With our current COVID-19 trends, this will greatly impact our existing EMS resources in Kentucky," Mike Poynter, executive director of KBEMS (Kentucky Board of Emergency Medical Services), said. "It is our responsibility to ensure the safety and the best patient care to the citizens of the commonwealth."
State officials indicated that an extension could be requested if the teams are needed beyond September 25. They have already requested two more EMS strike teams for other communities. Deployment locations are subject to change based on need.
As of Friday afternoon, record numbers of Kentuckians were in intensive care — 592 — and on ventilators — 349. The state’s positivity rate climbed to 13.33%, making it the 61st consecutive day with an increase in the positivity rate.
