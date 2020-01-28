The City of Ferguson has been awarded $36,000 from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to repair a perpetually flooded street.
The City Road Aid emergency funds will be used to alleviate drainage issues on Catron Street at mile point .077, across from the Ferguson Baptist Church at the intersection with Murphy Avenue. The project will be administered by city officials, who are working with an engineer and contractor to come up with a plan that can be implemented in the next few weeks.
"The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to the City of Ferguson to repair and maintain safe connections in the community," Transportation Secretary Jim Gray stated.
Ferguson Mayor Allen Dobbs noted that state highway officials had come to examine the area and had even attempted to mitigate the standing water, which has become an issue over the last several months. When the water continued to build, KYTC District 8 Chief Engineer Tammy Wilson encouraged the city to apply for emergency funds.
"It's a hazard for all motorists, particularly for those traveling from south to north that could hydroplane," Mayor Dobbs said, adding that the biggest concern has been for buses traveling through. "Changes in the land played a role in its creation. We can't guarantee 100-percent but we're hoping this project will take care of most of the water."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.