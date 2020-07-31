Ferguson City Council appoints Wiese as City Attorney

The City of Ferguson has retained a veteran advocate to serve as City Attorney.
Last week, City Council voted to unanimously to appoint Carrie D. Wiese to the post, effective immediately.
"Advising local governments is legal work that I greatly enjoy because it's a way to give back to our local communities," Wiese said, "particularly our smaller cities that are part of Pulaski County. I'm honored and excited to add the City of Ferguson into my group of municipal clients."
According to Ferguson Mayor Allen Dobbs, Wiese replaces Heidi Powers -- who served as City Attorney for 20 years before deciding to devote more time to her family law practice.
"She represented the city well, and we appreciate her greatly," Mayor Dobbs said of Powers. "We're also grateful to have Carrie and look forward to working with her. She's done this [type of work] for a long time too."
Best known locally for her 12-year tenure as Somerset City Attorney during the previous administration, Wiese also currently advises the cities of Science Hill and Brodhead (in Rockcastle County) as their City Attorney. She practices law as an Associate Attorney with the local firm Gregory A. Ousley, Attorney at Law, PLLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.