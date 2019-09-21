Ferguson FD awarded $200k grant

Local firefighters have received a huge shot in the arm this week, with the help of U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers (R-Somerset, KY).
Rogers announced on Friday the Ferguson Volunteer Fire Department has been awarded nearly $200,000 through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program (AFG) to enhance local emergency operations and safety. The grant program is operated by the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Earlier this week, Rogers and U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell announced the Somerset Fire Department received a $430,000 FEMA grant that will enable it to hire four new full-time firefighters.
The Ferguson grant will be used to purchase 28 new self-contained breathing apparatuses, 16 CPR mannequins for training and a digital training library.
"This grant will go a long way to better prepare our first responders, and to protect our volunteer firefighters, as they bravely respond to emergency situations," said Rogers. "As a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee, I have been a long-time advocate for federal funding to supplement small budgets for rural, volunteer fire departments. Southern and Eastern Kentucky is blessed to have thousands of volunteer first responders across our region and they deserve our utmost gratitude and support."
The AFG Program will award approximately $315 million in competitive grants this year to first-responder organizations that need support to improve their capability to respond to fires and other emergencies.
"Congratulations to the Ferguson Fire Department for receiving this federal grant that can bolster their brave work to keep Kentuckians safe," said McConnell, the Senate Majority Leader, on Friday. "As Senate Majority Leader and a senior member of the Appropriations Committee, I'm proud to champion this grant program that delivers critical federal resources into our communities, especially to support Kentucky first responders. With new training equipment and safety gear, the department can continue protecting families in Pulaski County."
Ferguson Fire Chief Tim Ferrell said his department's grant will go a long way in making sure his firefighters are well-trained.
"We are grateful for this grant award," Ferrell said. "Without this funding, it would be nearly impossible to afford the vital training equipment and safety gear necessary for our firefighters. This equipment will improve our effectiveness during emergency situations in Pulaski County, while also keeping our volunteers safe."
